On April 7, Zoo Boise announced the passing of one of its most popular residents, Dean the Llama. Dean Martin was one of four llamas that came to the zoo in 2003. He and the other llamas were named after the 1960’s informal musical group known as the "Rat Pack." Zoo Boise staff euthanized him last week due to worsening medical conditions.
“He was the last of the ‘Rat Pack,’" said Zoo Boise Assistant Director Liz Littman. ”He lived with goats and sheep, and was one of the most popular animals. He had fans and people loved him. He loved [having] his back scratched, and I never heard of him spitting on anyone.”
At the time of his death, Dean was almost 22 years old, and with worsening medical conditions like arthritis and a re-occurring ulcer in his eye, the veterinary team at the zoo made the hard decision to put him down.
The zoo hoped to have a memorial for Dean, but because of the pandemic, the organization has opted for a virtual send-off. The zoo encourages people to share their memories of Dean on social media with the hashtag #deanthellama.