Boise, like much of the United States, is experiencing a growing number of people becoming unhoused due to the pandemic and the rising cost of living. Over half a million Americans are unhoused and just like other cities, Boise is working to get a hold on the crisis.
“It’s a coordinated effort,” said Jette Curtis, CATCH’s outreach program director. “It’s not enough and we agree that there needs to be more shelter space and quality of shelter space. Everyone is unique and just like everything, being unhoused during the pandemic is extra hard. People think twice before wanting to go into an overcrowded shelter and we’re working to try to solve these problems.”
Although the unhoused numbers are rising, the city has a number of programs in place, two of them, CATCH (Charitable Assistance to the Community’s Homeless) and Our Path Home work directly with the unhoused population. Both of the programs work together and with other nonprofits in the valley to address each individuals needs and create sustainable programs for the future.
There are a lot of different contributors to a person becoming unhoused but once they are, it can be very difficult to work your way out. CATCH is an agency that started in 2006 that works with Our Path Home and has two programs: one for rapidly rehousing families, especially those with kids under 18 and another program works to get stable housing for any people that might need more long-term financial assistance.
Curtis admits that there’s just not enough funding allocated towards this community, a sentiment shared by Maureen Brewer, Housing and Community Development Senior Manager at the City of Boise.
“We have an under-resourced homeless system, without a doubt,” said Brewer, “but we have dedicated staff serving these residents and laying groundwork to meet the needs of the people and meet them where they are. The work is difficult but I feel a deep sense of optimism.”
Our Path Home is a public/private partnership that works with about 50 other agencies to provide resources to the unhoused population. The goal is to be the front door that can then direct people to the resources they need, like a big brain connecting everything. The program focuses on three strategies: prevention, rapid response and supportive housing. Prevention includes providing rental or utility assistance, family or landlord mediation and legal assistance. The rapid response is focused on getting people rehoused as quickly as possible by providing access to funds that help with security deposits and connections to other resources. And supportive housing is for those that may need long-term support, with the goal of providing on-going assistance to prevent people from falling back into houselessness.
Our Path Home Manager Casey Mattoon said he was brought into this work when he and his husband tried to purchase a home in Boise in 2019. He said Our Path Home is about connecting everything that services the unhoused population by, “using communication to expand capacity and creating task teams, getting those teams to talk to each other and fostering more internal alignment.”
Our Path Home also has an unhoused outreach team that directly engages with the population, asking about needs and providing connections to resources. However, the path ahead for Our Path Home may be a long one. As of Jan. 16 Interfaith Sanctuary, the city’s only low-barrier shelter, entered crisis mode and with the pandemic there simply hasn’t been enough space or funds for all the people that need them. There is space at Boise Rescue Mission but many people choose not to trade their autonomy for those resources. And, according to the city’s own housing needs analysis, there is a need for at least 27,000 new affordable housing units.
There’s also a current protest underway at the old Ada County Courthouse lawn of unhoused people who are claiming they need more access to resources.
In a recent press release Interfaith Sanctuary’s Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers wrote that the last two years the shelter has seen more people experiencing houslessness than ever but that the shelter has been working with the city and Our Path Home to keep up with the need. Peterson-Stigers went on to say that on the night of Jan. 15 over 20 people seeking shelter were turned away from lack of space and that the shelter is supporting the protestors.
“The demonstrators at the Old Courthouse are asking for our leaders to act and address the limited availability of low-barrier shelter and affordable housing in our community,” wrote Peterson-Stigers. “Based on what Interfaith Sanctuary is witnessing right now, these protesters are not wrong in their observations or requests. We need to all work together on immediate solutions.”
The people at CATCH and Our Path Home agree that the situation is becoming exceedingly precarious but Brewer said that together, as a community we can work on solutions.
“I want to encourage people to contact legislatures and let them know this is a critical crisis,” said Brewer. “It’s a small part of our population and as a community we need to advocate. People don’t know how powerful their voice is and we need support from the community, neighborhoods need to work together. It’s a complex problem and there isn’t one solution to it just like there wasn’t one reason for someone to end up in these situations. It’s overwhelming but we do make progress.”
For a list of Our Path Home partner agencies, go to boiseweekly.com