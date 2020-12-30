For months, it has been dark at Boise Contemporary Theater, and summer might as well have never come at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Bands have not hit the stages at The Olympic, the Knitting Factory or Neurolux. For as long as those venues have been closed or operated at a curtailed capacity, there have been those who have fought for their survival.
“There are a lot of people behind the scenes in the music world. They’re jobs. But they’re also cultural anchors in their communities and neighborhoods. They’re economic drivers in large cities and small towns,” said Eric Gilbert, who, in addition to being the festival director at Treefort Music Fest, is also a precinct captain for a lobbying committee dedicated to adding funds for arts workers and performing arts venues into the stimulus package recently signed by the president.
On Dec. 27, President Donald Trump signed a second stimulus bill in 2020 that includes the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion for venues and venue workers. Ask Gilbert, and he’ll say it’s a lifeline for the City of Trees and its position as a cultural hotspot.
He cited Neurolux, which had to cancel dozens of concerts this spring. According to Owner Allen Ireland, revenue dropped by 80%. Even with its bar open, Ireland said Neurolux is operating at a loss, and will continue to do so until the touring bands return.
“By itself, [the stimulus] is not a long-term fix, but it will help pay off our 2020 debt and revenue shortfall into the new year,” he wrote Boise Weekly in an email.
Instrumental in the inclusion of funds for venues into the stimulus bill was Idaho’s congressional delegation, which voted uniformly in favor of the package. Rep. Mike Simpson was himself a sponsor of the bill. And while taxpayer support for the arts may (or may not) be on brand for conservative Republicans, the effort has gotten them kudos from the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, where Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee said both his workers and his organization will benefit from direct stimulus and the extension of the Payroll Protection Program. So far, he said he has not laid off any employees, and he aims to keep it that way with help from the stimulus bill.
“This is, without question, good news,” he said.