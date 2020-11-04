While the national contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains unresolved after an historic Nov. 3 election, races in the Boise area yielded more decisive results.
In the presidential race, Trump took the State of Idaho with 50.3% of votes cast (Biden took 46.4%). Rep. Mike Simpson bested Democratic challenger C. Aaron Swisher with 64.06% of the vote; Rep. Russ Fulcher (R) defeated Rudy Soto (D) with 67.78% of the vote; and Sen. Jim Risch (R) beat Paulette Jordan (D) with 62.58% of the vote. You'll find the full slate of statewide results at the Idaho Secretary of State website.
Here are the local winners via Ada County Elections:
Legislative District 14:
Senate: C. Scott Grow, R, 73%
Seat A: Mike Moyle, R, 71.2%
Seat B: Gayann DeMordaunt, R, 70.4%
Legislative District 15
Senate: Fred Martin, R, 53%
House Seat A: Steve Berch, D, 50.6%
House Seat B: Codi Galloway, R, 52.6%
Legislative District 16
Senate: Grant Burgoyne, D, 62.3%
House Seat A: John McCrostie, D, 98.1%
House Seat B: Colin Nash, D, 58.4%
Legislative District 17
Senator: Ali Rabe, D, 61.8%
House Seat A: John Gannon, D, 63.4%
House Seat B: Sue Chew, D, 66%
Legislative District 18
Senator: Janie Ward-Engelking, D, 61.9%
House Seat A: Ilana Rubel, D, 61.2%
House Seat B: Brooke Green, D, 60.7%
Legislative District 19
Senator: Melissa Wintrow, D, 68.6%
House Seat A: Lauren Necochea, D, 68.8%
House Seat B: Chris Mathias, D, 67.8%
Legislative District 20
Senator: Chuck Winder, R, 100%
House Seat A: Joe Palmer, R, 62.4%
House Seat B: James Holtzclaw, R, 65.7%
Legislative District 21
Senator: Regina Bayer, R, 63.9%
House Seat A: Steven Harris, R, 63.7%
House Seat B: Greg Ferch, R, 71.5%
Legislative District 22
Senator: Lori Hartog, R, 74.2%
House Seat A: John Vander Woude, R, 72.1%
House Seat B: Jason Monks, R, 73.2%
Ada County Commission District 1
Ryan Davidson, R, 51.2%
Ada County Commission District 2
Rod Beck, R, 53.9%
Ada County Sheriff
Steve Bartlett, R, 61.4%
Ada County Prosecutor
Jan Bennetts, R, 58.6%
College of Western Idaho Zone 1
Samantha Guererro, 56.1%
College of Western Idaho Zone 3
April Baylon-Mendoza, 51.4%
College of Western Idaho Zone 5
Cherie Buckner Webb, 100%
Ada County Highway District Zone 1
Jim Hansen, 54.2%
Ada County Highway District Zone 2
Alexis Pickering, 50%
Note: With a margin of two votes in this contest, there is a likelihood that a recount may be requested.
Ada County Highway District Zone 5
Dave McKinney, 60.5%
Constitutional Amendment HJR 4
Yes, 64.5%
Boise Warm Springs Water District Bond
92.6% in favor of issuing revenue bonds
All magistrate judges retained their seats.