While the national contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains unresolved after an historic Nov. 3 election, races in the Boise area yielded more decisive results.

In the presidential race, Trump took the State of Idaho with 50.3% of votes cast (Biden took 46.4%). Rep. Mike Simpson bested Democratic challenger C. Aaron Swisher with 64.06% of the vote; Rep. Russ Fulcher (R) defeated Rudy Soto (D) with 67.78% of the vote; and Sen. Jim Risch (R) beat Paulette Jordan (D) with 62.58% of the vote. You'll find the full slate of statewide results at the Idaho Secretary of State website.

Here are the local winners via Ada County Elections:

Legislative District 14:

Senate: C. Scott Grow, R, 73%

Seat A: Mike Moyle, R, 71.2%

Seat B: Gayann DeMordaunt, R, 70.4%

Legislative District 15

Senate: Fred Martin, R, 53%

House Seat A: Steve Berch, D, 50.6%

House Seat B: Codi Galloway, R, 52.6%

Legislative District 16

Senate: Grant Burgoyne, D, 62.3%

House Seat A: John McCrostie, D, 98.1%

House Seat B: Colin Nash, D, 58.4%

Legislative District 17

Senator: Ali Rabe, D, 61.8%

House Seat A: John Gannon, D, 63.4%

House Seat B: Sue Chew, D, 66%

Legislative District 18

Senator: Janie Ward-Engelking, D, 61.9%

House Seat A: Ilana Rubel, D, 61.2%

House Seat B: Brooke Green, D, 60.7%

Legislative District 19

Senator: Melissa Wintrow, D, 68.6%

House Seat A: Lauren Necochea, D, 68.8%

House Seat B: Chris Mathias, D, 67.8%

Legislative District 20

Senator: Chuck Winder, R, 100%

House Seat A: Joe Palmer, R, 62.4%

House Seat B: James Holtzclaw, R, 65.7%

Legislative District 21

Senator: Regina Bayer, R, 63.9%

House Seat A: Steven Harris, R, 63.7%

House Seat B: Greg Ferch, R, 71.5%

Legislative District 22

Senator: Lori Hartog, R, 74.2%

House Seat A: John Vander Woude, R, 72.1%

House Seat B: Jason Monks, R, 73.2%

Ada County Commission District 1

Ryan Davidson, R, 51.2%

Ada County Commission District 2

Rod Beck, R, 53.9%

Ada County Sheriff

Steve Bartlett, R, 61.4%

Ada County Prosecutor

Jan Bennetts, R, 58.6%

College of Western Idaho Zone 1

Samantha Guererro, 56.1%

College of Western Idaho Zone 3

April Baylon-Mendoza, 51.4%

College of Western Idaho Zone 5

Cherie Buckner Webb, 100%

Ada County Highway District Zone 1

Jim Hansen, 54.2%

Ada County Highway District Zone 2

Alexis Pickering, 50%

Note: With a margin of two votes in this contest, there is a likelihood that a recount may be requested.

Ada County Highway District Zone 5

Dave McKinney, 60.5%

Constitutional Amendment HJR 4

Yes, 64.5%

Boise Warm Springs Water District Bond

92.6% in favor of issuing revenue bonds

All magistrate judges retained their seats.

