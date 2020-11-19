As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise statewide and public health officials warn of the most dire consequences for healthcare systems, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on Nov. 19 that the city will temporarily close some city facilities, and enlist residents and businesses in enforcing a face mask mandate.
"If you are a business with employees that are trying to get customers to comply with the order, you will be able to call us and we will be able to come to your place of business and provide you with the support needed to enforce that order," McLean said.
Beginning on Monday, Nov. 23, businesses facing customers who refuse to wear face masks or are otherwise noncompliant will be able to call the Boise Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line (208-377-6790) to request enforcement assistance. On that same day, members of the public will be able to call the City Clerk's office (208-608-7040) to report businesses that fail to uphold those same public health rules.
The police will be able to issue citations to or even arrest noncompliant individuals, and noncompliant businesses could face business license suspension for 10 days for the first offense, 20 days for the second and a full year revocation on the third offense.
On Nov. 23, the city will also close City Hall and City Hall West, branches of the Boise Public Library, Boise WaterShed, the Foothills Learning Center, the Boise Depot, the Boise Urban Garden School, Fort Boise Community Center and the James Castle House. Those closures will last until at least Friday, Jan. 15. Idaho IceWorld, the Boise Senior Center and the city's municipal pools will be closed longer—through the summer of 2021—to protect staff and save on operating expenses.
The move comes on the heels of recommendations issued by the Central District Health Department on Nov. 17, which include wearing a face mask any time you're around someone who isn't in your household and maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet (these recommendations are currently requirements in Ada and Valley counties), and a request that people work from home, minimize non-essential travel and not visit "congregate living facilities." People over age 65 and others who are at high risk should avoid unnecessary contact with other people. In Ada County, social gatherings must be limited to 10 or fewer people, and people may not gather in groups of 50 or more.
The CDHD health order will remain in effect until cases in its area of coverage sustain a two-week decline, and the two-seek case rate remains below 30 cases per 100,000 people per day.
McLean's order also follows an announcement from Gov. Brad Little that the State of Idaho's reopening phase had been downgraded to a modified Stage II. As part of that order, Idahoans have been asked not to gather in groups of 10 or greater, with exceptions for religious or political gatherings.