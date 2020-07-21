Last week, on July 16, the Southwest District Health Department carved out space in its agenda for extensive discussion of how to tamp down the growing number of COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction. That included a proposal to enact a face mask mandate, much like the one currently in effect in Ada County. When a group of demonstrators arrived at the SWDHD headquarters in Caldwell in an attempt to force their way into the building, the meeting was postponed.
The SWDHD board was supposed to reconvene on July 21, but in an announcement made over Facebook, the public health authority announced that meeting had been cancelled "due to continued security concerns."
Speaking with the Idaho Press on July 20, Ammon Bundy, who entered the SWDH building on July 16 and is notable for being involved in two armed standoffs with federal agents, protesting at the home of an officer involved in one of the first Idaho arrests regarding COVID-19 public health rules and pressing for a special session of the Idaho Legislature to mull Gov. Brad Little's stay home order, said he plans to continue attending SWDH board meetings in person.
Though those meetings are accessible via Zoom and the board's YouTube channel, with in-person attendance limited due to coronavirus concerns, Bundy told the Idaho Press that he does not believe SWDHD has the authority to enact a face mask mandate, and that he will continue to demand in-person access to board meetings. He added that there could be violence in the future if the board does not grant people the ability to physically attend.
Violence, however, has already taken place. Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright, speaking with the Idaho Press on July 16, said the group that had assembled outside the SWDHD building was not hostile, and that no arrests had been made. Nevertheless, video footage of the incident tells a different story. In it, Bundy used physical force to enter the building, twice shoving an employee out of his way.
No new date has yet been set for the SWDH board's next meeting.