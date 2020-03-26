Small businesses across the U.S. are hurting, with many proprietors considering shutting their doors. Relief is on the way from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which now offers loans of up to $2 million for qualifying businesses.
“These loans come from the treasury, people don’t have to go through a bank,” said SBA Spokesperson Cynthia Cowell. “They can also defer the first payment for up to a year and if they currently have loans that is deferred.”
Cowell said a lot of businesses are reluctant to take on debt, so the SBA has made the process and terms it as easy as possible. Businesses aren’t required to take the whole loan, only what they need. The interest for small business loans is set at 3.75% and 2.75% for nonprofits. People can apply over the phone or online.
“Since the cap is at $2 million, this really is for small businesses and can help them,” said Cowell. “I’m thinking it should be no more than a year to get things back on track.”