As the pandemic continues to have the Treasure Valley on lockdown, forcing closures in the name of public health, Boise businesses have had to adapt their strategies to stay afloat. The silver lining is that some have begun adjusting their strategies with promising results.
“We had a group of downtown retailers tell us that it’s forced them to prioritize their online presence,” said Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Jennifer Hensley. “I think we’ll see long-term benefits to their businesses when this clears up, and we’ve also seen owners step up their social media game with people spending more time at home.”
From the food and beverage industry to retail, small business owners have shown their inventiveness by changing with the times. Western Collective Beer, Lark and Larder and Maven are all newer operations in Boise that have adapted to the pandemic. Some of their innovations may become permanent features of how they provide goods and services.
“We’ve been very fortunate with how customers have responded and we’ve hired about 10 new people in the last three weeks from our delivery and pick-up business,” said Western Collective Beer owner Melissa Levick. “We anticipate keeping both as an option after all this and thankfully the state approved it. Everyone would be out of business if they hadn’t.”
While Western Collective anticipated the closures, the gravity of the pandemic struck home when the sales manager came to her with the news that no one was buying. Together, they called a meeting and decided to contact the Alcohol Beverage Control office about the possibility of home delivery. When it was approved on March 16, Levick launched a website at 4:30 p.m. that same day.
“Home delivery hadn’t existed here prior to this and in an unpredictable way it actually provided a window of opportunity,” said Levick. “I’m not sure that the state would have approved it without the crisis. Of course, it’s a huge tragedy, but delivery and pick-up allow us to bring people a little break and some fun into their homes.”
Western Collective Beer now delivers all over the Treasure Valley in Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Kuna, Star and Caldwell. Pick up is scheduled on the website with a minimum of $60 needed for free delivery. The store sells beer, wine, a variety of alcoholic slushes and hard seltzer.
“We moved here from Austin, Texas, specifically to open Western Collective and we’ve had a great community response,” said Levick. “We want to be a brewery for everyone and we have a lot of options.”
Jessica Harrold and Carissa DeGuzman opened Lark and Larder in mid-October of 2019, and their market has also changed up its practices. It now offers a socially distanced pick-up on Saturdays for two hours, during which people can buy directly from the farmers. The store sells from many local farms, breweries, wineries and cideries. People can look on the Lark and Larder Facebook page for market times and availability.
“We had already planned to have a small weeknight market, but to still support local farmers we came up with the idea to have it on Saturdays for now,” said Harrold. “After the quarantine we’ll go back to a weeknight so that we won’t be in competition with them. We just want to help.”
The store provides another local option for people and most things it sells are made or grown in Idaho. The market has two categories it sells from: art (lark) and food (larder), and Harrold said the business has been a lot busier on the food side lately.
“This crisis has blindsighted a lot of local businesses and we want to support them in anyway we can,” said Harrold. “We’re small and can’t do a lot but we’re going to keep trying.”
Izze Rumpp, owner of downtown boutique Maven, moved the store online, and has hung monthly art installations in the storefront windows while also participating in the Downtown Boise Association’s digital First Thursday to promote the artists’ work online.
“It’s super rad and it’s a positive engagement for both us and the artists,” said Rumpp. “Also it’s a creative way to keep our scheduled artists on track, as we are booked six months out.”
Maven is something of a storefront collective, where Brigette Nelson carries handmade goods and art; Rumpp sells clothing, handbags and other accessories; and Kait Hendrix operates a barbershop. The store began in Garden City in 2016 and moved downtown in 2018. Maven still gets new daily inventory and always has vintage finds along with art and jewelry. People can go to the website and Facebook pages for daily updates.
“Like many, we are currently navigating how to keep our online sales up to pay our rent so that we can open up our shop doors when the storm passes,” said Rumpp.
Besides updating the online store and the art shows, Maven, like many other stores, offers gift card options for future shopping or online use. Even with people buying products online, most local small businesses are still having a rough go of it, but with continued ingenuity and support from local shoppers, many Boise stores may continue to survive.
“I hope we continue to support these folks because that’s what shops need,” said Hensley. “It feels like the community has really rallied around the changes some businesses are making and I hope the support continues to happen.”