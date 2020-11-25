On Nov. 24, members of the Scottish parliament voted to make period products free, making it the first country in the world to do so, the BBC reports.
The bill was introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who has campaigned since 2016 against period poverty—a state in which people cannot afford feminine hygiene products.
"Periods don't stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important," Lennon told the BBC.
In the U.K., according to the BBC, period products can cost women up to £8 per month. Period poverty affects an estimated one in four women at schools, colleges and universities in Scotland. In the U.K. at large, 10% of girls are believed to be unable to afford period products and 15% have struggled to afford them.
Last year, the parliament in the U.K. announced that it was prepared to make period products free to students, according to The Independent.
In the U.S., period product access is a deep concern to the nearly 16.9 million women who live in poverty. According to a 2019 study in Obstetrics & Gynecology, that problem is exacerbated by states that tax these products. As of that year, 35 states taxed period products at rates ranging from 4.7% to 9.9%. Idaho taxes period products at 6%, below the national mean of 7.41%.