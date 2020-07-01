Mayor Lauren McClean took to the pulpit inside Boise City Hall on Wednesday, July 1, to swear Ryan Lee in as Boise’s new police chief.
“This is a really pivotal moment to be swearing in a new police chief,” McClean said while introducing Lee. “Over the course of eight months, some of which predated me, the City of Boise sought the right chief—but in that time a pandemic has hit, we are experiencing extreme economic hardship and the need to examine policing in our society is elevated.”
Following national outrage over the police killings of Black, Indigenous and people of color the U.S., many local residents have called for the defunding of the police. Lee said this intensified spotlight makes it important for the BPD to be committed to a culture of transparency, accountability and servant leadership.
“The national narrative has brought intense scrutiny to our profession,” Lee said. “Policing must involve and reflect the community, something I know the Boise Police Department is committed to, and one of the core values that drew me to seek out this opportunity.”
During his oath of office, Lee promised to support the constitutions of the U.S. and the State of Idaho, as well as the laws and ordinances of the City of Boise. He also promised to engage and listen to people from all corners of the city to make sure BPD is inclusive of all community members and provides the service the community “wants, deserves and expects.”
McClean, who earlier in the day denounced the violent actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter event on Tuesday night, June 30, said she looked forward to the partnership the city will have with BPD and community members going forward, and for the tough decisions and conversations they will have in order to move the community forward.
“We’re eager to begin the demanding work before us,” McClean said. “Current events have made it clear that we have to renew our commitment to justice and safety, and hold ourselves as leaders and public servants to higher standards. So we look forward to that close partnership to help and ensure that together we can create a community where everyone feels safe and valued and it’s truly a city for everyone.”
Lee’s wife and daughter were in attendance at the ceremony, as were some of his former colleagues from the Portland Police Bureau, where Lee previously served as assistant police chief.