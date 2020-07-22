On the evening of July 22 at 5 p.m., Boise Police Department stood in front of a barricaded City Hall, anticipating a large and potentially violent crowd of protestors. As the sun beat down, the scene became eerily quiet, but there was a palpable feeling of static in the air as people began to gather.
“We are anticipating a large crowd,” said Sgt. K. Rush. “We’ve put up barricades to ensure safety as we encourage people to express their freedom of speech. We’re expecting 1,000-2,000 people, I think we’ll see counter-protesters and BLM protesters, but we anticipate it being peaceful.”
Instead, counter-demonstrators numbered in the hundreds, with an additional 30-40 BLM protesters joining them at the City Hall plaza. On the whole, the evening was devoid of violence; however, tensions were high. Originally, BLM Boise scheduled a rally in front of City Hall to protest and draw attention to Tuesday's Boise City Council budgetary review, which touched on the budget of the Boise Police Department; but due to threats of violence, BLM Boise changed the location of the rally at the last minute to Boise State University, leaving the counter-protesters at City Hall with, mostly, no protest to counter.
In a conference with press on July 20, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the department had been in contact with numerous groups that planned to attend the rally, but admitted he had concerns about vigilantism, and said the intent of the police was to maintain order and safety while ensuring all people could express their right to protest.
There was a motley assortment of counter-protesters that appeared vaguely organized yet without a clear purpose, as most walked from a meeting place in front of the state capitol to city hall. In the beginning, a small number of BLM supporters gathered on the corner of Main Street and Capitol Boulevard, squeezed into a corner as waves of counter-protesters eventually noticed them and proceeded to circle around the group.
The group of BLM supporters held its ground and throughout the next 2-3 hours hours grew into a larger group. One of the supporters was Eric Gironda, who said he’s known as Flagdad and has supported the BLM Boise movement by showing up to rallies and handing out flags to supporters.
“I’m not aligned with anybody, but I’ve been coming down to support,” said Gironda. “When I heard that BLM people were coming down I came down to stand with them so they aren’t alone.”
Yet the few BLM supporters were vastly outnumbered, and police worked to keep counter-protesters at a respectable distance. Some counter-protesters and one group called the Idaho Liberty Dogs were especially vocal and a woman with a bullhorn stood closely to BLM supporters and chanted "All Lives Matter" until a policeman walked up and spoke with her.
Many counter-protesters vocalized the same sentiments and repeatedly made claims that Black Lives Matter is run by Antifa, the group kills more Black people than police, and that "all lives matter." One counter-protester named Taylor Heath said he’s not affiliated with any group but came to express his right to protest.
“I’m here protesting Marxism and the mayor,” said Heath. “Black lives do matter, but the organization has been co-opted by Marxists and Antifa. The mayor is too left wing for Boise. I don’t live in Boise but I live in Boise County, and I believe what she does affects the rest of the state.”
Although the evening did not erupt in violence there were small skirmishes and at one point at the corner of Sixth and Bannock streets, a young group of 14-year-old girls, who were not protesting, were surrounded by adult male counter-protesters and were visibly shaken. Police were not present, and the children eventually walked away, one of them in tears.