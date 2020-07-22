Pockets of tree shade grew into a ring around the park I'd agreed not to name, and Dele Ogunrinola took up the bullhorn to encourage scattered groups of people to gather in the southwest corner.
That's where a group of organizers, including Ogunrinola and Tanisha Jae Newton, had set up folding tables stocked with food and water, and leaned against a tree a billboard with QR codes so people could easily send emails to city leaders and connect with resources. The message from the bullhorn, repeated over and over, was one of healing—but if pressed to describe the July 21 gathering in a word, I'd use "community."
Everyone there wore face masks and kept their distance. There was plenty of conversation and mingling, aided by discussion topics and activities. For a lot of people there, it was one of the rare times they'd been able to socialize or commune in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a telling moment, Newton issued a warning that a local television station had gotten wind over Twitter that the event was taking place, and that there would be a safe word to indicate that the gathering had been compromised.
The consternation of of the day seemed far away: That evening, the Boise City Council conducted a budget session, and since that budget includes city spending on the Boise Police Department, many expected a contingent of Black Lives Matter activists to stage a protest on the steps of Boise City Hall. On June 30, a similar protest took place that was massively attended by counter-demonstrators, who surrounded BLM. Many expected a similar, or even worse, scene on July 21.
But that's not what happened. BLM did, indeed, stage a demonstration—near the giant B at Boise State University, side-stepping counter-demonstrators, who still gathered at Boise City Hall. At Boise State, a few hundred students, along with Babe Vote and others, declared that the Boise City Council had misunderstood the aims of a movement to defund the police, and called on the council to transform public security services in the City of Trees.
Barricading themselves into a plaza with large, particleboard signs with slogans like "Black Lives Matter," "Power to the People" and "Tyranny is Already Here," they railed against white supremacy and what they described as the coddling of counter-demonstrators and white nationalists, whom they said city leaders have legitimized, and therefore empowered. Then, BLM leaders handed over the proverbial mic to Black, Indigenous and people of color to speak.
Ultimately, a few counter-demonstrators did arrive at the plaza, but in contrast to the events of June 30, they were hopelessly outnumbered. Instead, the tone of the evening was defined by the protesters at Boise State calling for a change in policy, and for independent organizers and the people gathered at a local park, by a desire for connection and shared space.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly included Inclusive Idaho as an event organizer. We regret the error.