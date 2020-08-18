Recently, I’ve been covering the various protests and rallies that have erupted in Boise. For the most part I haven’t seen a lot of violence, but I have seen a lot of abhorrent behavior. On the evening of Aug. 18, I was at Cecil D. Andrus Park on my way to City Hall to take pictures, but instead of getting my shots, I found myself being verbally and physically threatened by a group of counter-protestors.
“You aren’t an American you stupid bitch,” said one of the women. “You’re probably a fascist Marxist and Black lives suck.” The woman finished with “I love America.”
I had just arrived at the Capitol from the Black Lives Matter rally at Ann Morrison Park, where the vibe was peaceful; but at the Capitol and City Hall, it was another story. Small groups of counter-protestors had gathered there, and the group of people that accosted me appeared to be upset that someone had set their Confederate flag on fire. I watched the group unsuccessfully try to catch the culprit, and then attack a scooter they believed to be his. When I stopped to take pictures, they turned their ire to me.
On Tuesday evening, the Boise chapter of BLM had intended to drop off a petition asking to defund the Boise police department with over 4,000 signatures. Instead, the group convened and had a rally at the fountain at Ann Morrison Park.
“The mayor has barricaded City Hall making it impossible to deliver the signatures,” said an organizer. “This act also makes it look like we are not peaceful when we are.”
The city began barricading City Hall early in the morning. However, although City Hall looked like it was closed, it was open and people could have come into the city council meeting.The measures appeared to be more substantial than those put up before previous demonstrations, including barricades made of metal and wood, in anticipation of protesters who never came.
The city voted 4-2 to approve the next year’s budget, which includes an additional $1.2 million for the police department. On Instagram, BLM started calling for Mayor McLean to resign, claiming the group has been repeatedly ignored and that the mayor’s actions directly harm Black and Brown people in Boise.
The BLM rally was non-confrontational. Organizers read from a list of Black and Brown people that have been killed by police, and said the mayor and Boise City Council have disregarded their calls to defund the police. The speaker also stressed the need for people to come together and support Black and Brown people as well as other marginalized groups.
BLM organizers had planned to take their petition to City Hall, but decided for safety reasons not to march all the way there. They did, however, march into downtown later in the evening. During the rally at Ann Morrison Park near the fountain, some counter-protesters congregated on the fringes. One stood in front of the organizers, filming the whole time.
There were clusters of people who said they were anti-BLM and pro-police. Similar to the last time the BLM organizers changed location, the people that went down to City Hall didn’t have much to counter. Instead, they gathered in small groups on the corners as people in large pick-up trucks with American and some with Confederate flags drove noisily around downtown.
This article has been updated to clarify that BPD said City Hall was open.