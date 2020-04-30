The ACLU of Idaho and Legal Voice have asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to stop the implementation of an Idaho law that blocks transgender women from participating in public school sports according to their gender identity.
"We are asking the federal court to stop this unconstitutional law before it ever harms Idaho students," wrote ACLU-Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink in a statement about the motion, filed April 30.
The maneuver, if accepted by the court, would prevent the law from taking effect until it is struck down on legal merits or the court decides that the state can proceed with its implementation as legal arguments continue.
During the 2020 legislative session, Idaho lawmakers passed HB 500, otherwise known as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which mandates that people participating in girl's and women's sports at Idaho's public schools and universities do so according to their birth sex.
Before Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law, the ACLU told lawmakers and the media that it would file suit against the State of Idaho should it go into effect on the grounds that it specifically targets trans girls and women for discrimination.