PETA has pizazz. In its ongoing (and very colorful) quest to advocate for a vegan lifestyle, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has staged snow globe fights, a provocative bath scene and a food service table featuring an incredibly lifelike replica of a roasted dog—all in downtown Boise. Famously, it set its sights on changing the name of Canyon County's Chicken Dinner Road.
Now, it has challenged Boise-based grocery chain Albertsons to discontinue its relationship with Chaokoh, a Thailand-based brand of coconut milk. It's reason: According to a PETA Asia investigation, Chaokoh uses monkey labor.
"It's totally nuts that Albertsons is still selling coconut milk made from coconuts picked by monkeys in Thailand who are chained, separated from their peers, driven insane, and forced to work long hours," wrote PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA is calling on Albertsons to stop being coconuts and say, 'So long!' to Chaokoh."
In a letter (accompanied by a handful of the furry fruits) to Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran, PETA praised Albertsons for stocking vegan options and its people- and animal-friendly reminders against leaving kids and dogs in parked cars during the summer, and added a request that the grocery chain reconsider its relationship with Chaokoh. Costco and Cost Plus World Market have already cut ties with the company. Now, PETA says, it's time for Albertsons and other large grocers to follow suit.
According to PETA's investigation, which included visits to eight farms where monkeys are used for labor, researchers uncovered monkey-training facilities and a coconut-picking competition. Monkey training included being forced to pick coconuts at great risk to themselves, and having their canine teeth pulled out of they misbehave. Investigators also found monkeys chained, induced into performing other "demeaning" tasks, and stored and transported in cramped conditions, separated from other monkeys.
"Our investigation revealed that Chaokoh is part of an industry that's forcing monkeys—confined for life, sometimes with their teeth removed, always chained, and often driven insane from being deprived of everything that's natural and important to them—to climb trees in order to collect coconuts," wrote Newkirk in the letter. "It seems that most (if not all) of these animals are illegally captured from the forest as babies. Their training is extremely abusive."