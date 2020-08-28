The Boise School Board has approved the beginning of an incremental approach to students returning to in-person learning as soon as Central District Health puts the district into Category Two of its public safety hierarchy.
CDH should make a decision about category changes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at its regularly scheduled board meeting. The Boise School District will release details about changes after the decision. If the district opens, all proper sanitation measures including hand washing, physical distancing, disinfection and wearing of masks will be enforced.
The back to school framework created by CDH for schools operating within its purview divides public safety threat levels into three different categories; category one, green, represents no community transmission with evidence of only isolated cases and that all school buildings can open; category two, yellow, shows little to moderate community transmission where school buildings are open; but there is limited and staggered use and category three, red, where there’s widespread transmission and targeted closures.
In addition to working with CDH on opening Boise schools, the Boise School District is working to keep parents informed as much as possible about coronavirus infections. As of Aug. 27, the district began publishing a COVID-19 positive and probable case data sheet on its website that will be updated regularly.