On Monday, the Nezperce School District voted to retire Nezperce High School’s mascot, the Indians. This marks the third high school in Idaho to change its Native American mascot within the last year.
“There's been a lot of thinking that's been done, and a lot of discussion,” Nezperce Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said. “And it was time.”
Tiegs said during its July 13 meeting, the school board discussed the mascot, its merits and reasons to change it for about an hour before it was brought to a vote. In a 3-2 decision, the Indians mascot was officially retired.
“This isn't about changing history,” Tiegs said. “The most powerful things about human beings is to be able to change and adapt to changing circumstances and new knowledge, and so the more that we can do that, the more we can all just kind of become one and get along and respect each other for being, very simply, just a human being.”
Many of Idaho’s Indiginous tribes, including the Nez Perce and Shoshone-Bannock tribes, have called for the removal of mascots referencing Native Americans multiple times in the past decade. Last year, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes sent a letter to the Idaho State Board of Education asking for a ban of all mascots that reference Native Americans. This seems to have been a catalyst for change, though many schools claim they had already been discussing their Indigenous-themed mascots prior to the letter being sent.
According to Tiegs, a new mascot will be selected for the school by Tuesday, Sept. 1, the day school is scheduled to start.