A Meridian woman was arrested April 21 on a misdemeanor charge after violating part of the City of Meridian's lockdown of some facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sara Brady, 40, of Meridian, was booked on a charge of trespass-failure to depart. According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, officers responded to numerous calls that a group had gathered near playground equipment at Kleiner Park. That's where they found caution tape had been removed from the equipment and a crowd had gathered.
Officers told Brady and others that the play structure had been closed and asked to leave the area. Walton refused to comply with multiple requests, and was subsequently arrested on the trespassing charge.
"These are very trying times and the Meridian Police Department supports the public's right to assemble for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closures of City property and facilities," MPD wrote in a statement.
Brady, who has been a prominent feature of Idaho's anti-vaxxer movement, has criticized Gov. Brad Little's stay home order, and her arrest took place during what some have called a "play date" protest at Kleiner Park against proscriptions of mass gatherings. This appears to be one of the first police actions in Ada County related to new rules issued by cities and the State of Idaho, though the charge facing Brady is not directly linked to stay home orders.
According to KIVI-TV, people began staging a roadblock of Meridian City Hall following Brady's arrest, with approximately 100 people in attendance, though no citations were issued in connection with that event.