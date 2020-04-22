Big public meetings of the Boise City Council in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chamber may be out for the time being, but civic life goes on in Boise, and on April 16, Boiser Mayor Lauren McLean threw a presser over a video conference application to give a status update for her first 100 days in office.
“Nobody expected on Jan. 7 [when McLean was sworn in as mayor] that our community would be dealing with a pandemic,” she said. “So, of course, that’s factored in … but from day one, we’ve started working on my vision.”
The pandemic has, indeed, had a dramatic effect on her first months in office, but though McLean spoke quite a bit about how COVID-19 has changed things around City Hall, she added that she issued early directives to reduce the city’s financial footprint while generating value and opportunity for Boiseans. A major piece of that plan pertains to the environment, an issue that, in a transition committee report released that same day, her administration couched in terms of livability and equity for the people who live and work in the City of Trees.
“Central to all of this is people: Engaging people, making more equitable opportunities, protecting the places where people live,” she told Boise Weekly. “The environment isn’t a side. It’s integral to everything.”
McLean’s environmental chops go way back. In the early 2000s, she was an early organizer for Boise’s Open Spaces campaign, which ultimately resulted in the city buying hundreds of acres of land in the Boise Foothills, expanding the Ridge to Rivers trail system, and protecting native plants and wildlife.
In her candidacy for mayor, and now in her role in that position, her team has taken a people-centric approach, forming transition committees to enlist the public in sharpening the administration’s focus and making environmentalism a value added to the experience of every Boisean.
The transition reports were designed to give the city a menu of options when it comes to environmental policies. They range from accelerating plans for the city to transition to 100% clean energy from 2035 to 2030 and expanding its reliance on geothermal energy to enhancing public transportation options and land-use improvements. Housing issues—already a hot topic at City Hall before the pandemic—have been rolled under an environmental umbrella, as well.
Other recommendations include hiring a food systems planner, finding a permanent home for the Boise Farmers Market and establishing a permanent voice for young people in an environmental advisory capacity.
“Engaging the next generation of leaders is really important to me,” McLean said. “I see a youth climate council as a great way to do it. When we can come back together to convene students, it’s on my priority list.”