A group of masked people gathered in the parking lot of the Cathedral of the Rockies on Friday, May 1, taping signs to their cars getting ready for an impromptu May Day demonstration.
“We are here to discourage the re-opening of the economy,” said participant Alex Rinehart. “The solution to the pandemic is wealth redistribution, and we are asking for a complete freeze on all rent and mortgages.”
The participants said they came together to show support for those demands and celebrate May Day. It was an in-car demonstration, and people decorated their cars before driving in a procession around Cecil D. Andrus Park. Rinehart said the Democratic Socialists of America also supported for the demonstration.
On May 1, 1886, thousands of U.S. workers went on strike to demand an eight-hour workday. A riot ensued and several people were killed. May 1 was selected to be International Workers’ Day to commemorate what later became known as the Haymarket Massacre and to celebrate labor. It has since been dubbed May Day.
This local May Day demonstration was a way for participants to honor workers and offer support. Rinehart said people shouldn’t have to go back to work in unsafe and unhealthy conditions.
“It’s not fair to make people go back to work yet,” said Rinehart. “We’re just a group of friends who wanted to do something, and when big multi-billion-dollar companies don’t have to pay their fair share in taxes, the average Joe gets stuck with the bill.”