After 10 years of service in the Idaho Legislature, Sen. Cherie Bucker-Webb announced she will not seek re-election.
“I never believed that this should be a lifelong position,” she said. “I believe that 10 years is a long time to stay in this position.”
Buckner-Webb served two years in the House and eight years in the Senate. She noted her commitment to education has been a high-point of her career, and commended her fellow legislators for the progress they’ve made, adding that it’s never a lone endeavor.
“It takes collaboration,” she said.
While there certainly were high points, there’s still a lot of progress that needs to happen in Idaho, Buckner-Webb said. Idaho still hasn’t added sexual orientation and gender identity to its human rights act, which she said needs to happen. Additionally, Idaho needs to prepare for an influx of new residents.
“Whether we want them to come or not, we need to be progressive and up to date,” she said.