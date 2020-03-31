People struggling to pay rent in Boise due to the COVID-19 crisis can get some help from Boise Rent Relief and Intermountain Fair Housing. Currently, there is no full rent forgiveness in Idaho, though renter-led movement Boise Renters United collaborated with non-profit Intermountain Fair Housing Council to create a fund for people in need.
“I created the fund for service workers, people with disabilities and the self-employed,” said organizer Echo Capps. “We want to help as many people as possible, this fund is applicable to anyone who’s had a reduction in hours due to COVID-19 or been laid off.”
To apply for funds people can go to the Intermountain Fair Housing Council's Facebook page. It has posted a questionnaire people can fill out and send to boiserentrelief@gmail.com. The goal is to collect requests and donations through the week to disburse on a first-come-first-serve basis by Friday, April 3.
Applicants should have their lease agreements, most recent rent receipts and rental contact info. For those leery about their landlords knowing that they’re in a financially precarious position, Capps said that landlords won’t be contacted directly.
The Facebook page also has information on how people can donate to renters in need. All donations are tax deductible and can be made through the website and Venmo.