Boise's City Council President Lauren McLean is now Mayor-elect McLean after taking more than 65% of the vote in Tuesday's run-off election. McLean ousted Dave Bieter, who was mayor in the City of Trees for 16 years.
According to data from Ada County Elections, voter turnout was around 35% of the electorate, with 46,345 votes cast. Turnout was slightly lower than the November mayoral election, in which 51,842 ballots were cast.
McLean came out with a commanding lead in both elections, but she didn't attain the necessary 50% of votes in November. This resulted in the run-off that wrapped up yesterday.
Bieter has not released a statement yet, but McLean posted a short series of tweets expressing her gratitude to Mayor Bieter for his service and her hopes for a smooth transition.
"I'm eager to go, hungry to learn, and ready for the steep challenges ahead," McLean tweeted. "It will be my great honor to work with all of you as we do difficult things, bring together voices from all walks of life, and move forward as a whole Boise community."
McLean and Bieter weren't the only run-off in the Treasure Valley. In Caldwell, former State Sen. John McGee, a Republican, won a run-off election against Democrat Evangeline Beechler.
In 2012, McGee resigned from the Senate after sexually harassing a female staffer. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace, which violated the terms of a DUI he was convicted of in 2011, leading him to spend 39 days in jail, according to reporting from the Idaho Press.