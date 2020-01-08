Boise officially has new leadership for the first time in 16 years. Former City Council President Lauren McLean was officially sworn in at Boise City Hall the evening of Jan. 7.
Several hundred people attended the ceremony. McLean held back tears as she addressed the crowd, according to reporting from the Idaho Press.
“I wanted to say that I know that while we have to be clear we’re going to continue to grow and we can’t stop it, but if we stay true to who we are and what we love, I know we can together protect what we love and become a city of the future,” she said at the ceremony.
McLean’s election is a benchmark in Boise’s history, as she is the first ever woman elected to mayor.
Former Mayor Dave Bieter was there to hand to reins to McLean. He wished her and the city council luck for the future.
“I wish nothing but the best for the new mayor and council members,” he said, according to the Idaho Press. “God bless you ladies and gentlemen and god bless the city of Boise.”