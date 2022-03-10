The population of unhoused people in Idaho has grown over the years, especially during the pandemic, and that’s created more need for shelter space and services. The demographic is also widespread. Women, families, unaccompanied minors and minority groups all experience houselessness and, as in any city, the solutions are not always agreed upon.
In Boise, there are shelters and programs that work to assist people and get them into permanent living situations, and they all take a slightly different approach. Interfaith Sanctuary is what’s called a low-barrier shelter, meaning that the requirements for entry are limited. The philosophy is that getting people off the streets is more important than making them jump through a series of hoops to get help. A lot of people who are houseless in the city use Interfaith — so much so, that this January the shelter reached crisis mode.
On the opposite end of that spectrum is a faith-based organization, the Boise Rescue Mission. Unlike Interfaith Sanctuary, the mission has not run out of space. Why is that and why are people not using the services provided there?
The Boise Rescue Mission is what one might call a high-barrier shelter and many people, especially people that identify as LGBTQ+, choose not to use it. The mission has rules, a lot of them, and President and CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe said that is what’s necessary for people to change.
“For the person willing to make changes and personal sacrifices, the shelter is an option,” said Roscoe, “that’s what works and we see it everyday … but if a person stays rigid and stuck unchanging by not giving up addiction or working on mental health issues then they are going to miss out. People who find themselves in a desperate situation need to appreciate what it is and work to change.”
Since 1958, the Boise Rescue Mission has served the city’s unhoused population. In the beginning, Roscoe said they went by the creed of “soup, soap and salvation.” Now, the nonprofit has five different shelters across the state. The mission also provides services to veterans, gives job search assistance, offers education, free meals and addiction and mental health counseling. Roscoe said they are a place of second chances and that the mission tailors programs to meet individual needs.
Not everybody chooses to use the mission. Families are made to sleep in separate areas, the addiction recovery program is faith-based, which may make certain people feel excluded, and some people say that the shelter makes them feel like they have to trade their autonomy for services.
Roscoe said the shelter will accommodate the people willing to adhere to its rules and that the shelter has never hidden the fact that it’s a faith-based organization. In 2018, Roscoe wrote an editorial titled, “Disgusting Father’s Day Story,” in response to an article about a dad who transitioned. Additionally, in 2020, the Idaho Press wrote a story about a transgender woman who left the Nampa shelter citing harassment, and in the article Roscoe said that the woman was “flaunting the fact of (her) situation.” When asked if those assessments could impact the way that LGBTQ+ are treated at the shelter, Roscoe said: “I don’t let my personal feelings interfere with the mission’s work.”
Laurel Mckenzie is transgender and houseless and said her only option is to stay at Interfaith Sanctuary — but she mostly lives in her car because the shelter is often full. Mckenzie also said that she’s heard many other LGBTQ+ people say that they don’t feel comfortable at the Rescue Mission — and neither does she.
“I’ve tried to stay at City Light (The Boise Rescue Mission’s women’s shelter), even this year, but the lady won’t let me in,” said Mckenzie. “When I stayed at the men’s shelter before I decided to live as a woman, it was OK, but (now) I can never get into City Light and I think it’s based on my choice to be female.”
Roscoe said that no one would be turned away because of personal choices at the mission — and anyone who has been turned away would have been done so from a previous infraction. People are also allowed to reapply for services after a waiting period. He said that he believes there are two primary root causes to homelessness, the first being untreated mental illness and the second, addiction. To stay at the mission, people are required to be sober, cannot have weapons or pornography, can’t be violent emotionally or physically, can’t have sex, bring pets or use racial slurs. Roscoe also said that no one would be turned away due to their sexual or gender identity.
However, until they have fully transitioned, transgender people must stay at the mission’s shelter that matches their birth-assigned gender. Not being recognized as their gender can be incredibly psychologically damaging for trans people. Many transgender people are unable to pay for surgeries or don’t want them, and still want to be recognized as their gender. It can cost over $100,000 out of pocket for various surgeries and a person who is unhoused and without the money may not be able to, or want to medically transition.
“Our belief is to serve everyone, God loves all people,” said Roscoe, “and we take it on a case-by-case basis. We don’t ban anyone and that’s a terrible rumor that’s out there. It’s difficult and a problem that we’ve experienced in serving people for the last five or six years and it’s increasing. If some people have had reassignment surgery, depending on what stage they are in the process of transformation, then they may be sheltered at the women’s shelter or at the men’s shelter. In most every case we make special accommodations for those people. In most cases surgery hasn’t happened. So you have the transexual man, who identifies as a woman and appears to be a woman, that person cannot be safely sheltered at a man’s shelter.”
—Editor’s note: To read the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries Philosophy Statement, go to the online version of this story at boiseweekly.com.