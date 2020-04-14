According to the IRS over 80 million Americans will receive stimulus checks electronically by Wednesday, April 15, with more being distributed in the next two weeks. For those who haven’t received one by then, the IRS is launching a new web application called “Get My Payment” that will provide information about Economic Impact Payments.
The “Get My Payment” application launches Friday, April 17, and will serve a variety of functions. People can check their payment status, confirm the type of payment they want to receive (direct deposit or check), enter bank account information and update their addresses.
U.S. residents that qualify receive a payment of $1,200 as individual head-of-household, or $2,400 if married and filing jointly. Non-eligible people are some high-income filers, people already claimed as a dependent, people without a Social Security card, non-residents and people who filed Form 1040-NR, 1040NR-EZ, 1040-PR, or 1040-SS for 2019.
The payments are automatic for most taxpayers, and if you filed a return in 2018 or 2019, no further action should be necessary. People who receive Social Security, retirement, disability or survivor benefits will also receive payment automatically. Non-filers or people with any other questions can go to the IRS website's Economic Impact Payment Information Center for instructions on how to get payment.