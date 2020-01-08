Interfaith & LGBT Summit on Religious Liberty and Public Accommodations
In Idaho, employers can fire their employees for their sexual orientation, and landlords can evict their tenants for their gender identity. That’s because Idaho hasn’t added “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” to its human rights law. LGBT, faith and public leaders have fought for change. Join them and the Concordia School of Law at the Idaho State Capitol for the Interfaith & LGBT Summit on Religious Liberty and Public Accommodations. It will comprise three discussions: Community Voices in the Marketplace (10:15 a.m.), Public Accommodations Experts Speak (1 p.m.) and Government & Business Perspectives (2:15 p.m.). The events will unpack advocacy issues, legislators and businesses.
10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. FREE. Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise, law.cu-portland.edu/lp2/concordia-boise-idaho.