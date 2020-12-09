In the November election, there was a lot more on the ballot than the race for president, and in one of the narrowest wins in memory, Alexis Pickering unseated incumbent Rebecca Arnold for a chair on the Ada County Highway District Commission.
Pickering took the election with a two-vote margin, and it wasn’t until Dec. 4 that Pickering’s win was confirmed, her lead doubling to four votes.
“We had a lot of odds stacked against us,” Pickering said. “I’m a political newcomer without a lot of connections. Due to the sheer grit of our volunteers and supporters, I think people are ready for some change.”
High on Pickering’s to-do list are to reinvigorate a “collaborative and fresh attitude” at the county’s road authority, emphasizing sustainable growth that pays for itself, all while strengthening relationships and building trust in the communities it serves.
Her eyes would be brighter and her tail bushier, however, had it not been for a Nov. 18 vote on the part of the commission to weave what critics are calling a golden parachute for Director Bruce Wong. Should the commission decide it wants to remove Wong before November of 2023 without cause, it will have to pay him a full year’s salary ($164,798.40), as well as the value of employer contributions to his retirement plan and healthcare package for 12 months.
Proponents of the new measure, including Arnold, whom Pickering will replace on the commission, said the move was to ensure continuity between the old commission and the new. This isn’t the first time the commission has awarded the district’s director a multi-year contract, but such contracts have aroused controversy in the past, and two commission members said they strongly prefer to give the director one-year contracts, and criticized the measure as saddling the new commission with Wong.
Add to their voices that of Pickering, who told Boise Weekly that the lame duck move undermines the ability of the new commission to deliver on the change for which Ada County residents voted.
“Ultimately it’s tying the hands of Ada County taxpayers,” she said. “It connects to my theme about collaboration and transparency, talking with our voters in a way that gets them to be a part of that process.