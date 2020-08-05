Students in the Boise School District will start their 2020-21 school years from home, the Boise School District Board of Trustees determined in a unanimous vote the evening of Aug. 4.
The vote comes after a raucous summer, during which reported cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed. Even as those reports continued to mount, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced it was his hope that schools across the state could reopen to in-person instruction in the fall.
That message was met with skepticism from parents and education observers. Speaking with Boise Weekly, Idaho Education Association Board President Layne McInelly said that teachers, staff and other education workers are being "asked to go into a dangerous situation" if the public continues resisting prescribed health measures like face masks, and reported cases increase.
Nevertheless, the more than 800 written comments submitted to the Boise School District Board prior to Tuesday's meeting suggested people were nearly split on the issue, with proponents of in-person learning citing problems with virtual learning they experienced at the end of the 2019-20 school year and the demands of virtual learning on working parents; and opponents voicing concerns about safety.
The Boise School District Board was originally slated to meet Aug. 3, but the meeting was postponed due to technical difficulties. That same day, however, the Central District Health Department outlined community spread categories for each school district in its service area, placing the Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts at its highest level of concern, Category 3, for meeting the following criteria:
- The sources of outbreaks and clusters cannot be determined
- Long-term care facilities are significantly impacted
- There are multiple "facility outbreaks" with numerous cases associated with each
- Cases crop up around "communal settings" (e.g. churches and daycare facilities)
- Hospitals and other health care facilities experience levels of impact that do not suggest the stabilization or decline of the spread of the disease
Though the Board of Trustees opted for virtual learning starting on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 17, trustees said they would revisit the issue on a weekly basis, though the virtual learning order will run through at least Tuesday, Sept. 8. No extracurricular activities will be offered until districts are downgraded by Central District Health to Category 2 status, and all students will have access to an online learning device. More details will be directed to parents directly from the Boise School District as they become available.