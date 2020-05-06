It was May 2, and the microphone set up at the podium on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol kept giving out on Diego Rodriguez. Handed a small bullhorn, the communications director for the Freedom Man Political Action Committee said he’d speak up if the crowd, numbering more than 300 people, would “come in a little bit closer,” which they did.
“Our rights have been violated and our rights have been trampled on,” he said. “We’re here to fight back.”
Rodriguez proceeded to hand out a petition, the “Idaho Is Open for Business” resolution, which declared Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Home order unconstitutional and the Gem State chomping at the proverbial bit to get back to work. Things may not be so simple for local businesses that, as they start to reopen, must now make their own decisions about the safety of their employees and customers, many of whom may be reluctant to return to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues after an extended period of danger.
The Idaho Is Open for Business rally was one of many mass gatherings around the country intended to show that public anger with government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic had reached a fever pitch. Their argument: Only by repudiating the illegal dicta of governors and public health leaders, and flinging open the doors of struggling businesses will the economy and republic be saved.
In reality, a strong majority of Americans support the efforts of officials to keep them safe. According to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 58% of Americans worry that “the United States will move too quickly in loosening restrictions and the virus will continue to spread with more lives being lost.” Just 32% said the U.S. will take too long in loosening economic restrictions, leading to more lost jobs.
That isn’t to minimize the economic damage that has been wrought by shutting down huge swaths of state and local economies, and on April 30, two days before Rodriguez et al took to the Capitol steps, Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean outlined their own phased approaches to returning people to work. The overarching principles, with exceptions, are that businesses that can provide their customers and employees adequate social distance in a space with lower likelihood of disease transmission may open first. Venues like bars and movie theaters, where people gather in enclosed spaces in close proximity, will have to wait longer.
The billion-dollar question is whether customers will return when the government and businesses say it’s safe. On May 1, many retailers became eligible to reopen, provided they could meet specific safety requirements like maintaining adequate social distancing. After consultations with its staff, however, Rediscovered Books posted an open letter over Facebook that same day that it would be “taking it slow” before allowing the public back into its shops.
Rediscovered Books never fully shut down due to the pandemic. Instead, it turned its downtown location first into a curbside pickup hub, then transitioned to delivering books to customers. The shop’s operations and even its layout pivoted from a space where people could peruse titles at their leisure to a clearinghouse, with display stands and wide walkways being replaced by card tables laden with packing supplies. Switching back to its former retail-friendly format, complete with plenty of hand sanitizer and space for people to shop in safety, will take time for consultation, planning and execution.
Another side of the problem for Co-owner Laura DeLaney is that the book business is a personal one. It relies on contact between the bookseller and the reader, and that develops into relationships that over time generate repeat business. Moving at the pace of her customers, DeLaney said, is as important as being responsible for the safety of her employees. For now, she said, the store has struck a balance.
“When we wrote that open letter, we talked about the logistical challenges and the experience challenges,” DeLaney said. “We’ve converted [the store] to being a delivery order processing center. We have to figure out how to manage that, because I feel like folks aren’t ready to come out and come shopping.”
In March, when state and local governments began to take action on the coronavirus, restaurants and other service industries scrambled. Like Rediscovered Books, many of them found new ways to reach customers, like take-out ordering and deliveries. One thing that was out of the question for almost all of them was indoor seating—a hard blow to coffee shops that have turned people hanging out into an industry.
On a clear May morning, a short line formed near a drive-up window at Hyde Perk Coffee on 13th Street. Inside the window was Manager Peyton Bjornson and an array of espresso machines and side dishes that had been reoriented to the shop’s new storefront. Bjornson said when the pandemic started to hit Boise, she left it to her employees to decide whether they wanted to stay. Many of them did, and they gave their bosses plenty of suggestions for keeping Hyde Perk going.
“We wanted to keep our employees in business,” she said. “We’re a family business.”
The drive-up window itself is just large enough to fit a couple of cups of coffee, a few scones, a tip jar and Bjornson’s grin. It’s as good a public face for a business as any, even as some companies start what’s expected to be a long process of returning to business as usual, if that ever returns.
“That’s the hope,” Bjornson said. “We’d love to see that, but it’s impossible to predict.”