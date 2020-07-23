The Fourth Judicial District for the State of Idaho has called off jury trials for the month of August, wrote Administrative District Judge Melissa Moody in a press release on July 23.
The suspension is part of a larger program to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic that also includes summoning jurors to non-courthouse locations. Though no jury trials will take place in August, the courts will continue to convene juries for trials to take place after the hiatus.
Moody wrote that the plan is to resume jury trials in September for the counties of Ada, Boise and Elmore, but that timeline is contingent on protecting all parties involved in the trial process.
The announcement comes on the heels of a court ruling that Idahoans facing evictions have the right to a jury trial—a determination that overturns a Gem State law dating back to 1996.
People with questions about particular jury trials have been encouraged to contact the chambers of the presiding judge. Procedural or more general questions can be directed to Trial Court Administrator Sandra Barrios at 208-297-7500, or at tcahelp@adacounty.id.gov.