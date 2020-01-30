Former Congressman and current Idaho Republican Party Chair Raúl Labrador has returned to the private practice of law, signing on with personal injury firm Skaug Law, according to a Jan. 30 press release from the firm.
"I'm delighted to work with Raúl, wrote Bruce Skaug, the firm's lead attorney. "Our attorney team now includes a former U.S. Congressman, a former judge, former president of the Nampa City Council, former insurance defense attorneys, former county prosecutors and a Marine officer attorney who served two tours in Afghanistan."
Labrador, who speaks fluent Spanish, has already joined the staff. The firm bills itself as the "largest Spanish-speaking legal staff for a plaintiff law firm" in the state of Idaho.
While in the lower chamber, he quickly made a name for himself as a member of the conservative and libertarian Freedom and Liberty caucuses. His positions on immigration were lauded by conservatives and criticized by progressives for their toughness.
In the House, he was a staunch opponent of the Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature health care legislation. Following a failed vote that would have repealed part of the ACA, he held a town hall at Lewis-Clark State College during which he told attendees that "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care"—a statement for which he received intense criticism.
Skaug went on to write that in adding Labrador to his legal team, the firm has expanded its practice to immigration and criminal defense—Labrador's areas of legal expertise before entering politics.