Idaho Power’s top official is stepping down this summer after more than 20 years with the company. On Feb. 13, Idaho Power and IDACORP CEO Darrel Anderson said he would retire on Monday, June 1.
“It has been an honor to work at Idaho Power for more than two decades,” Anderson wrote in a release. “When I reflect on this company’s history, what I am most proud of is the culture we helped create together.”
Anderson first started at Idaho Power in 1996, and then joined its parent company IDACORP in 1998, when it was founded.
His successor will be Lisa Grow. Anderson will remain on the board of directors.
Grow has worked with the company for more than 32 years, and was named president of Idaho Power in 2019. She served as vice president before that.
“It has been an honor to work with and learn from Darrel, who inspires me every day with his vision and authenticity,” Grow wrote in the release.