The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is warning Idahoans of a national outbreak of Salmonella caused by contaminated red onions. As of Aug. 5, there were 665 confirmed cases of Salmonella in 45 states, including 26 in Idaho.
“Because onions have a fairly long shelf life, we are concerned that consumers may still have these products in their homes,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, epidemiologist with the Division of Public Health in DHW, wrote in an Aug. 6 press release. “We recommend that you throw away any onions you have in your pantry.”
The first case is thought to have emerged in late June, and interviews with infected people have confirmed that the illness was a result of consuming red onions in freshly prepared foods like salads and sandwiches.
Through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s traceback efforts, the likely source is thought to be red onions from Thomson International, Inc. and the company voluntarily recalled its onions on Aug. 1. The recall included white, yellow and sweet yellow onions, as well as the red onions, due to possible contamination from the growing and harvesting process.
Restaurants and retailers cautioned against serving onions, and people should sanitize all surfaces that onions could have potentially contacted. Suppliers, distributors and others in the food chain should not ship or sell recalled onions.
According to the DHW, symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure. To avoid eating an onion contaminated with Salmonella, DHW and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn consumers not to eat onions from Thomson International, Inc., as well as the following brands of onion:
- Thomson Premium
- TLC Thomson International
- Tender Loving Care
- El Competitor
- Hartley’s Best
- Onions 52
- Majestic
- Imperial Fresh
- Kroger
- Utah Onions
- Food Lion
The DWH urges people who think they may have contracted Salmonella to contact their local public health district and to seek medical attention. Visit the FDA recall website for details, including pictures of the recalled products, and visit the CDC page to learn more about the Salmonella outbreak.