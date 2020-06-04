The Idaho Black History Museum has stood as a tribute and reminder of African American culture in the Gem State since its founding in 1995. With its plain, white walls and black trim, the former chapel sits quietly on the outskirts of Julia Davis Park. But on the week of June 3, a dozen bouquets of flowers, cards and a sign added color to the museum’s front steps. Attached to one of the bouquets was a note.
“We offer our hand in solidarity, and yellow flowers for our friendship. We see you. We hear you. We stand with you. We demand justice,” the card read.
As protests and riots unfolded around the country after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, IBHM has been a locus of activism and leadership for Boise. The museum’s Facebook page has honed in on educating people about upcoming actions while reminding people to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic. The account has also warned about infiltration of some Black Lives Matter protests by outside agitators. IBHM Director Phillip Thompson said he was touched to see such a large outpouring of solidarity and support appear at the steps of the museum.
“We've had other tragedies, problems, et cetera, and we've always been supported very well locally,” Thompson said. “But that big of a clear demonstration of, 'Hey, we're here for you,' 'Hey, we're sorry,' 'Hey what can we do?'—we haven't had to that extent before. So that was encouraging and I hope, like, a harbinger of things to come.”
Thompson’s main concern has been acts of violence. The protests in Boise, including a well-attended candle-lit vigil that took place on June 2, have been largely non-violent, standing in contrast to some of the other protests-turned-riots that have occurred elsewhere.
“What I saw last night was the thing of beauty, just in the sheer volume of people that came out,” Thompson said. “But that's also indicative of Boise in a nutshell. By and large, we’re a very intertwined, respecting community.”
While the protests have raised awareness of police brutality and been a voice of anger, Thompson said real change will only happen if people make specific plans for what their community needs.
“I'm equally mad as hell. But I simply feel that we can channel that energy into a constructive force to actually precipitate change. And that's what we have to do,” he said. “It's gonna hurt, it's going to be painful, it's going to take a while. But we have to agree to sit down and put in that work, and not just vilify the power holders and stakeholders or policymakers who are in place now, especially if you're expecting them to listen to you and change those things. It's not about it's not about compromise. I'm not saying, ‘Close your mouth, don't say anything.’ No. Absolutely advocate, but make certain that what you're advocating for is actually a problem that we have here.”
According to Thompson, each community has a different narrative and faces different challenges. The only way to make a plan that fits the needs of Boise, he said, is looking at data that reveal inequity.
“Yes, we need to protest and raise heavens and let people be aware of the issue,” Thompson said. “But if we're talking about the same problem a year from now, a month from now, six months from now, six years from now, then just simply advocating our displeasure—it can't stop there. We have to find an actual way to rectify that problem.”