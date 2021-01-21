Eighty-four nations have signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but the U.S. isn’t among them. On Friday, Jan. 22, Amy O’Brien of the Snake River Alliance will join anti-nuclear activists across the Gem State to ask, “why not?”
“Our goal is to educate people and get more people involved,” O’Brien said.
At events in Boise, Pocatello, and the Idaho National Laboratory, activists will hang banners and hand out flyers saying “Nuclear Weapons are illegal.” The event in Boise will be at 1 p.m. at the train depot, Pocatello at 10 a.m. at Caldwell Park, and O’Brien will be at Idaho National Laboratory with a group of people wearing hazmat suits with their ICAN logo. The significance of this will be to celebrate the ban entering into force.
The entry into force of the Treaty will make nuclear weapons illegal under international law. The goal of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is to outlaw development, manufacture, testing, possession, transfer, stockpiling, threats, and stationing or deploying nuclear weapons.
O’Brien characterized the Treaty as “a new movement to confront nuclear weapons.”
O’Brien thought Boise would be a great place to host this event because more people are likely to come and the train depot is a beautiful location. O’Brien hopes by hosting these events people will start getting involved and help end the war on nuclear weapons.