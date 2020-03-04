As the light faded over the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise the evening of March 3, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean addressed a growing crowd that had gathered to protest a clot of transphobic bills moving through the Idaho Legislature.
"You're welcome. You matter. And this is your home," she said to transgender Boiseans.
During this legislative session, three bills aimed at transgender Idahoans surfaced. One would prohibit trans women from participating in girl's school sports, while another would make it harder for trans people to change their birth certificates to reflect their gender. Still another, which has been held in committee, would have criminalized some aspects of providing gender affirming medical care to people under the age of 18.
Of particular concern to the folks at the memorial was the student-athlete bill, HB 500. Proponents say that the legislation, if passed, would ensure Idaho students participate in sports with other members of their sex; and cite reports that boys enjoy biological advantages over girls when it comes to athletics. Critics, however, say there have been no reports of boys changing their gender in order to compete, and the bill would prevent trans students from competing against members of their own gender.
Sitting on a nearby bench was Jody Owsley and his son, Alex, who is a transgender student at a high school in the West Ada School District. For Alex and his father, the trans girl athlete bill feels personal. Alex said his parents supported him through his transition, but other students' parents are often less accepting, and the passage of such a bill would only result in his classmates feeling more alienated.
"I was very lucky to have parents who helped me through the transition," Alex said. "Not everyone is that lucky."
Joining the crowd at the memorial was Chris Mosier, who in 2015 became the first openly transgender athlete to compete on the U.S. Olympic team. Following McLean's remarks, he, McLean and a handful of others jogged to the Idaho State Capitol, where a group of approximately 200 people gathered to protest the transphobic legislation.
The first to speak was Sam, a 13-year-old trans boy from Meridian, who took issue with how the proposed legislation conflates sex and gender. More to the point, he said, is how it promotes the interests and wellbeing of girl athletes at the expense of transgender children.
"This bill just takes power away from people who don't have enough power in the world," he said.
Muffy Davis, a Democratic state representative from Ketchum, said the bill could have the opposite of its intended effect, harming, rather than bolstering, girl's sports, and added that to date, there have been no complaints about boys competing unfairly in girl's school sports.
"HB 500 is a solution to a problem that does not exist," Davis said.