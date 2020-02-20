A case of hepatitis A has been found in a food service employee working at a restaurant on State Street, according to Central District Health.
The employee worked while contagious at the Black Bear Diner at 7530 W. State St., and the range of dates for possible exposure is Jan. 26, 30 and 31; and Feb. 1, 2, 6-9 and 13-16. People who may have contracted the illness through Feb. 2 are outside the two-week window to receive a vaccine that would protect them against exposure.
There are two Boise locations of Black Bear Diner, and CDH said the employee only worked at the State Street location. In a statement, the Black Bear Diner wrote that CDH had inspected the restaurant after being notified of the risk and declared it safe, but has already begun to vaccinate its staff for hepatitis A.
"Black Bear Diner takes the health and safety of its guests and team members seriously, and maintains stringent procedures to ensure safe, sanitary and well-maintained diners," it wrote. "Black Bear Diner has received no other reports of employee and/or guest illness and the diner remains fully operational."
In 2018, eight cases of hepatitis A were reported in the State of Idaho, but since Jan. 1, 2019, 67 cases were reported; and CDH has worked with other state public health organizations on an investigation of the outbreak. Cases have been limited to counties in the southern part of the state.
Hepatitis A is a virus transmitted through the mouth after someone touches a contaminated object. It affects the liver, and infected people begin to experience symptoms approximately two weeks after exposure: abdominal pain, dark urine, fatigue, fever, jaundice, light-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. Infected people may present with just some of the symptoms.
Anyone with questions about the case, who would like to check their vaccination records or schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination may call CDH at 208-321-2222.
Receiving vaccinations within two weeks of exposure reduces the risk of contracting the disease. CDH recommends that people who ate at Black Bear Diner on the dates in question examine their vaccination records, and get inoculated if appropriate. Contracting hepatitis A through food is rare, but some people may be at greater risk, including people who spend time around someone who already has the disease, homeless people, illicit drug users, international travelers, people with blood clotting disorders and people who already have chronic liver disease.