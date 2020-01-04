Following the killing of a top Iranian military figure, a group of Boiseans met on Saturday evening to protest at Boise City Hall. There, demonstrators were met with a small counter protest comprised mostly of members of a pro-Trump group, MAGA Girls.
Qasem Soleimani, a top-ranking Iranian general, was killed in an airstrike early on Friday in Iraq, according to reporting from CBS News. The airstrike was in response to an attack that killed an American serviceman and wounded four others. President Donald Trump said killing Soleimani was a preemptive strike to stop a war with Iran, but many experts have condemned the attack.
The killing prompted people around the world, including in Boise, to respond.
“I think that what we’re starting to see is that the checks and balances so lauded by supporters of the U.S. government is starting to crumble under U.S. hegemony across the world. We’re seeing the U.S. empire lashing out,” Michelle Doty, the organizer of the protest, previously told Boise Weekly.
Doty is a member of the ANSWER coalition, an anti-war group. Doty is also a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, both of which organized the protest in front of City Hall on Saturday.
The protest was met with some pushback, with local group MAGA Girls making an appearance. No MAGA Girls agreed to speak with Boise Weekly.
Robert Koellisch, a retired CIA officer who attended in support of Trump's actions, said that he's glad the President took a stand.
“We have leaders that will take a stand and treat the terrorists the way they need to be treated. Put them in the ground, where they deserve to be,” he said.
Koellisch said he was in the Middle East during the Benghazi attacks, and said he didn't believe former President Barack Obama "had the guts" to do what was necessary.
Tensions ran high for a brief moment when a counter protester stormed into the circle formed by protesters and began accosting people picketing.
The protest then moved from City Hall to the Idaho State Capitol, where the crowd continued chanting. Doty announced there would be more events in the near future.
She said that the enemies are not the people of the Middle East, rather “enemies are capitalists here.”
“Money for jobs and education, not for war in the Middle East,” she said.