In an April 30 press conference, Gov. Brad Little outlined a plan to enable Idaho small businesses to receive cash grants, and he replaced his previous stay-at-home order with the new “Stay Healthy Order,” kicking off the first stage of re-opening the economy of the Gem State.
The Idaho Rebound cash grants, worth a total of $300 million, are projected to help over 30,000 small businesses. Grants of up to $10,000 will be available if the business has not received a PPP loan or if the loan was less than $10,000. On Tuesday, May 5, the criteria and process for eligibility will be made available at rebound.idaho.gov, and applications will be accepted on beginning on Monday, May 11.
The “Stay Healthy Order” marks the beginning of the lifting of Little's earlier Stay Home order, and the State of Idaho estimates that on Friday, May 1, 90% of Idaho businesses can open their doors, as long as they can ensure satisfactory accommodations for sanitation and physical distancing. The order encourages vulnerable Idahoans to stay home if possible and asks employers to bring employees back to work in phases.
Places of worship, daycares and day camps may re-open, but bars, nightclubs and other large venues must remain closed.
If Idaho meets the criteria to progress, including a 14-day downward trend in patient visits regarding COVID-19 and treating patients without using crisis standards of care, stage two could start as early as Saturday, May 16.