As Earth Day approaches, young climate activists around Boise are moving the fight against climate change online.
“Originally we were planning a really big international day of action. Since it’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we were trying to have massive strikes, massive protests, all around the world and that really got derailed by the coronavirus,” said youth climate activist and leader Shiva Rajbhandari.
Although the event is not affiliated with any group in particular, the online celebration is youth-led and focused.
The new online Earth Day event, Earth Day Live: Boise, starts on Wednesday, April 22, at 11 a.m. MST, and will be a 90 minute long Zoom webcast with music performed by local artists, speakers of different ages, Q&A sessions, a raffle promoting sustainable consumerism and an unveiling of a city council resolution from the Boise Climate Coalition.
For youth climate activist and leader Emma Palmer, Earth Day is no different from any other day. She said she hopes to inform people about how to act and stay involved at home for the environment.
“I feel like we should always praise the earth and keep nature healthy,” said Palmer.
Petra Hoffman, a high school freshman; Rajbhandari, also a freshman; and Palmer, an eighth grader from North Junior High, co-founded Green Club at the beginning of the year after branching out from various climate activist groups like Extinction Rebellion, XR Youth Boise and the Sunrise Rebellion. With close to 70 Green Club members, the expectation is that attendees of the Zoom event will skew younger.
“I’m hopeful that we get a bunch of students there. It’d be really cool to see kids from all across the Treasure Valley,” said One Stone senior and partner with the Idaho Conservation League Asa Menlove.
Menlove is one of the speakers for Earth Day Live: Boise and will focus on the importance of salmon and steelhead to Idaho and the greater pacific northwest. Afterwards, students can learn how to get involved and protect them.
Liam Neupert, a senior at One Stone and member of the Extinction Rebellion national team, will speak about government and corporate action around climate change and activism.
“For me, every day is Earth Day. In that sense I am really trying to stay conscious with what I'm doing, producing, creating and consuming every single day, and being conscious of how it's affecting the earth. But I think Earth Day is when we can all kind of take a step back and understand how we affect Earth and what we do on it and how that impacts it, and it just creates more of a direct call towards what we're doing,” said Neupert.
Since schools have closed and people have started practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the space for activism and conversation has changed but the message for these leaders remains the same.
“Climate change isn't stopping just because we're all stuck in our houses, so why should we be stopping?” said Rajbhandari.