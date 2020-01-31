His robocalls targeted the mayor of Sandpoint and the editor of its weekly newspaper, and a report from The New York Times linked them to the killing of a college student. Now, former Sandpoint resident Scott D. Rhodes faces almost $13 million in fines from the Federal Communications Commission, the Sandpoint Reader reports.
The people of Sandpoint began receiving anonymous robocalls in 2016 attacking Mayor Shelby Rognstad and, beginning in 2018, the Reader Editor Ben Olson. The Reader pegged Rhodes to racist propaganda that had been distributed at the local high school, and later reported he was behind a nationwide racist robocalling operation. Late last year, the FCC linked him to another rash of calls related to the killing of Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College, prompting it to propose the steep fine.
In its complaint, the FCC said Rhodes used spoof caller IDs in thousands of robocalls, and targeting specific communities with the intent to do harm with racist, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and homophobic content. The Sandpoint campaign was one of six incidents tied to Rhodes in the complaint.
"The caller apparently made 750 spoofed robocalls in September 2018 to residents of Sandpoint, Idaho," the commission wrote in a release. "The calls attacked the local newspaper, the Sandpoint Reader, and its publisher, after the paper had exposed the identity of the caller as the robocalled involved in other calling campaigns. The calls in Sandpoint identified the publisher by name and threateningly called on residents to 'Burn out the cancer.'"
The FCC has given Rhodes a chance to respond to the allegations before the agency takes enforcement action. If officially found responsible for the calls, the FCC told The Reader it will refer the issue to the Department of Justice.