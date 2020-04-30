The City of Boise is moving into the first phase of easing restrictions on businesses and the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As you heard from the governor today, he's issued a Stay Healthy order, and we're going into Stage 1 of the order," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.
On April 30, McLean outlined the city's plan to reopen its economy and public facilities. Provided data provided by public health agencies continues to show the slowing of the spread of the deadly virus, McLean and the city will gradually ease restrictions on the public and the use of more of its own facilities.
Phase I, which begins Friday, May 1, restores service and maintenance at the Boise Airport, parks, golf courses and areas where social distancing can be maintained. It also reopens some aspects of code enforcement and resumes some Curb It services like compost pick-up. The second phase will include resuming library book drops, curbside pickup, the reopening of dog parks and the resumption of city commissions like Planning & Zoning.
The rollout of additional phases are tentative. For an overview of their structure, visit the City of Boise's COVID-19 website.
McLean credited the progress so far to sacrifices made by the entire community. Those have included the closures of businesses and city facilities, and the public's observance of pandemic best practices: social distancing, hand-washing and staying home from work when people feel ill.
"The good news is, those tough steps and changes to your lives you were willing to make, whether it be having kids every day at home every day of the week, whether it be calling in and looking for unemployment benefits, or you're juggling to work and support a team remotely, all those steps that were taken by each of you were difficult but they got the results we needed to see," McLean said.
She warned, however, that the gains that got Boise to the point of reopening are fragile, and an uptick in the number of reported cases could undercut those sacrifices and force city leaders to roll back their efforts to reopen the economy.
"As we move into Stage I, it's so important that we not move so quickly that we lose the impact that the sacrifices we've made in the last month and a half that we've made in our community," she said.
Businesses that reopen in accordance with Gov. Little's Stay Healthy order should enforce social distancing protocols, and members of the public should continue wearing face masks while around others. Significantly, gatherings of people will continue to be discouraged.
"It's so important: If we want to get back to work, reopen establishments, rehire employees, we have to stake smart steps in a slow fashion so that we can be as sure as possible that the steps we're taking are iterative enough that if we see something that ought not to happen with the virus in our community, we can unwind," McLean said.