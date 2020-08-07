Early voting in local bond and levy elections will begin on Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Ada County Clerk's Office.
Voters can cast their ballots Monday-Friday, Aug. 10-21, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Ada Count Elections (400 N. Benjamin Lane, Ste. 100, in Boise) or Meridian City Hall (33 E. Broadway Ave., in Meridian).
Voters who have not yet registered can still cast their ballots if they arrive with a valid photo ID and proof of residence. Check the Ada County Polling Place Locator to see if your precinct is participating in this levy.
The big item on the ballot is the renewal of a supplemental levy for the West Ada School District totaling $28 million over two years, or 5% of the of the districts general funding. In the past, levies helped the district hire teachers beyond the means of funding made available by the state; however, since the Great Recession, levies have been designed to support the current levels of the operation of the district.
If the levy does not pass, the district has said it will make budgetary adjustments to accommodate the reduction in money. A previous appeal for the levy was rejected by voters in June of this year.
Supplemental levies for school districts may pass with the approval of half the ballots cast plus one.