On Nov. 19, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made what many likely view as one of the most immediately impactful announcements during her term as mayor: that the City of Boise would begin enforcing its face mask mandate.
“If you are a business with employees that are trying to get customers to comply with the order, you will be able to call us and we will be able to come to your place of business and provide you with the support needed to enforce that order,” she said, adding that individuals worried that a business not complying with the order may contact the City Clerk’s office.
People failing to abide by the order at local businesses could face a trespassing charge; businesses shown to be “in systemic violation” of the order could ultimately see their business licenses revoked. The backlash came immediately. A group of protesters gathered at McLean’s home on Nov. 23—the evening that the new rule went into effect—and shortly after the announcement, various right-wing organizations released think pieces about the legality of enforcement and how-tos on avoiding compliance.
Downtown businesses, however, had a mix of reactions. Most have already made wearing a mask inside mandatory for customers and employees alike. They already have scripts for asking customers to cover up and turning away customers that refuse. That’s certainly the case at The Record Exchange, which faced both praise and some criticism early in the pandemic for its strictly enforced safety protocols.
“We’ve stayed on it. We’ve had protocols in place before there was even a mask mandate,” said Chad Dryden, marketing and promotions manager at The Record Exchange.
Comparatively little was known about COVID-19 when the pandemic broke in Idaho in early 2020. Many local shops and offices shut their doors, with owners unsure exactly how the disease spread. The RX instituted strict safety rules for its customers, allowing only a few in the store at a time, requiring that they wear face masks and apply hand sanitizer as they walked through the door. The shop itself regularly undergoes deep cleaning and employees are well versed in ensuring everyone follows the rules.
Like a lot of downtown retailers, however, the clock is ticking. Black Friday arrives on Nov. 27, opening the most intense shopping season of the year. Many worry if pandemic fears or citywide regulations will change buying habits at a crucial moment.
“We’re keenly aware of the fact that this is our busiest season of the year,” Dryden said. “We have capacity limits on our store. How’s that all going to shake out on businesses like ours that rely on a huge December to pay our bills for other parts of the year? We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Everyone downtown shares the economic situation. Fewer people have gone shopping or out to eat, and office buildings, normally full of workers who’d go out for coffee or lunch during a break, now stand largely empty as employees work from home. While some, like those who protested in front of the mayor’s home, say scare tactics and mask rules have thrown a wet blanket on economic activity, standing behind the counter at JD’s Bodega, Owner Josh Davis said it’s the disease, not the rhetoric, that keeps customers away, and the citywide mask mandate and new enforcement rules are “a statement of the seriousness of the situation.”
Davis enacted a storewide face mask mandate early in the pandemic and though a handful of customers have balked, the conversations have mostly consisted of him or one of his employees pointing to a sign at the front of the store that says they’re required, and the customer pulling up their mask. Now, he said, instead of pointing at the sign, he can point across the street to Boise City Hall.
“It’s easy to say we’re just trying to abide by the rules,” he said. “Hopefully this eases the pressure.”
McLean made her official announcement of the new enforcement measures via a Zoom meeting, followed by a question-and-answer session, during which she made an allusion to a set of talking points she wanted to share with local business owners compiled by Laura DeLaney, co-owner of Rediscovered Books. A longtime downtown fixture, the bookstore took a hard approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, conducting business online, delivering books and establishing outdoor book pickups. It has, however, returned to in-person shopping, as long as customers wear face masks and apply hand sanitizer.
Each new phase came with more employee interactions with the public, not all of which were positive, and DeLaney reported that customers had gotten angry or yelled at her employees (though she stressed that there has not been the “extreme tension” seen in some quarters). To handle such situations, she and her staff devised the aforementioned talking points, which are divided between those who wear face masks incorrectly and customers who don’t want to wear them at all.
They include empathizing with the customer but reiterating that the rules are meant to keep everyone safe. Staff should offer alternative ways to serve customers by bringing books outside or completing orders over the phone, and if the customer gives “strong impressions of negativity,” the sales associate should quickly ask that person to leave the store. Associates should be kind and willing to help, but be firm regarding the rules.
For “saggy maskers” who keep their masks below their noses, DeLaney suggests that making eye contact, making gestures for the customer to pull up their masks and giving an empathetic hint that wearing masks is difficult often does the trick.
“First and most important is having someone greeting customers at the entry with kindness and clarity about what the expectations are, and if they do not want to comply, calmly and firmly refuse entry,” DeLaney wrote in an email.