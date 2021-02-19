The Downtown Boise Association has postponed the Alive After Five Summer Concert series and the Father’s Day Car Show until the summer of 2022.
“As disappointing as it is to postpone Alive After Five, Downtown Boise Association is choosing to do that to prioritize the health and safety of our downtown,” wrote Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of Downtown Boise Association (DBA), in a press release. “That includes the visitors, artists, fans, employees, volunteers, and partners that all make this concert series happen. We know that it is in the best interest of the community to do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We look forward to truly celebrating the 35th season of this beloved summer event in a grand manner in 2022.”
Although the association has postponed these larger events it will be working to make new connections with the community. The DBA is planning new strategies to support local businesses, one being a stakeholder outreach.
First Thursdays will continue, and the DBA will also be continually working with businesses to think of new ways people can connect downtown.