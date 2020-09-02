After the election on Sept. 1, former Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan and three-term incumbent Nancy Gregory will keep their seats on the Boise School District Board of Trustees.
This is Doan's first election to the board, though he was appointed to fill a vacancy there in October of 2018. He garnered 5,802 votes, or 40.39% of the 14,366 votes cast. Gregory, a three-term incumbent, won her fourth term with 6,706 votes, or 46.68% of votes cast.
Also on the ballot was James Tooman, who did not win a seat after receiving 1,858 votes, or 12.93% of votes cast.
Trustees serve terms that last six years.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Board of Trustees will certify the election results and swear in Doan and Gregory at its regularly scheduled meeting.