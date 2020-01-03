After the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, a rally against a possible military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran has been planned for Saturday, Jan. 4.
"This is an act of war," said Michelle Doty, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition, both of which will host the rally. "It's the assassination of one of the leading members of the military leadership of Iran—a nation that has received the brunt of American sanctions and the threat of war for decades, now."
According to the Pentagon, Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in the early morning hours of Jan. 3—part of what Defense Secretary Mark Esper called a "decisive defensive action" meant to protect American diplomats and members of the armed services, NPR reports. Soleimani was a behind-the-scenes leader behind Iranian interests in the Middle East, and a popular military figure in his home country. His assassination has been compared to the killing of an American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In the wake of his death, Iran has vowed "forceful revenge" against the U.S., and the U.S. has announced plans to send thousands of military personnel to the Middle East to prevent retaliation.
The rally begins at 5 p.m. in front of Boise City Hall.