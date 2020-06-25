The Concordia University School of Law's Boise campus, which has been open since 2012, will soon close for good.
According to a news release on the Concordia-Boise website, the school will close permanently following the conclusion of the summer term, despite the efforts of administration and staff to keep its doors open.
In February, Boise Weekly reported that Concordia-Portland, which ran the Concordia-Boise campus, would shut down after more than 100 years of operation, leaving the Boise branch in the lurch. Soon thereafter, however, another Concordia branch, Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota, announced that it would partner with the Boise campus to keep it up and running.
In the news release, dated June 25, Interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith said the closure of the Boise campus has been difficult, considering the effort Concordia St. Paul and Concordia-Boise made to ensure a smooth transition of ownership, as well as the lengthy battle on the part of Concordia-Boise to obtain accreditation through the American Bar Association.
Ultimately, the cause of the closure was the inability of Concordia-St. Paul and Concordia-Boise to "consummate the transaction" between the schools that would have kept Concordia-Boise open.
"We are absolutely heartbroken for our prospective and current students, our alumni, our faculty and staff, and our supporters and donors who have worked so hard over the last eight years to build a law school up from scratch," she wrote. "I can't thank everyone enough for their work, energy, and commitment to this law school and the values we stand for."
Concordia-Boise has informed the ABA of the situation. No new students will be admitted to the program for the fall term, and the administration has reached out to standing students about finding new ways for them to complete their legal educations.