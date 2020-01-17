Standing at the podium in the Idaho State Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium the evening of Jan. 16, Protect Idaho Kids Founder Bruce Wingate asked the people seated in the first three rows to stand. He then told the attendees that the number of people standing was roughly equivalent to the number of children who would likely die from medical neglect in the next decade due to an exemption for faith healing in Idaho's child neglect laws. That number is estimated to be between 35 and 40.
"We are here because of the children—the children who have no voice," he said.
Since 1972, when the Gem State passed the faith-healing exemption, approximately 200 children have died while their parents prayed, rather than deliver needed medical treatment. There has been a concerted effort on the part of lawmakers, faith leaders and concerned citizens to close that legal loophole, including Rep. John Gannon, who has submitted a bill to do just that, though it hasn't been assigned to a committee. Days into the 2020 legislative session, Wingate, Gannon and other stakeholders convened a panel to discuss the urgency of the situation with the public.
Among them were law enforcement leaders Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson, who described the faith-healing exemption as tantamount to a double standard, in which some Idahoans are prosecuted for behavior that is legally acceptable for a privileged few.
"It's really about following the rule of law," Donahue said. "To us, the law is straightforward. This is a situation where a minority is given a specific protection that isn't given to the rest of us in the State of Idaho."
Former Idaho Chief Justice and Attorney General Jim Jones expanded on Donahue's analysis, describing the faith-healing exemption as "clearly unconstitutional," and an oversight on the part of legislators, whom he said have demonstrated great interest in building sideboards around access to abortion services, but have provided few resources for children once they're born, including an obligation on the part of their parents to provide essential care in situations that threaten the child's life or could cause permanent injury or disability.
"The legislature has failed, once that child has come to term, to make sure that child has necessary medical care," he said.
From the back of the auditorium, attendee and University of Idaho Professor of Constitutional Law Shaakirrah Sanders picked up where Jones left off, asking Jones if Idaho legislators contradict themselves when they forward bills that heavily regulate pregnancy-termination, but fail to pass laws that allow for the prosecution of parents who neglect their children.
"It seems like Idaho is giving more rights to faith-healing women," she later told Boise Weekly. "I think we should be aware of these broader contexts."
A key sticking point in the discussion is a religious denomination, the Followers of Christ, which practices faith-healing and is often at the center of Idaho's debates over the practice. Though the denomination is small, it has allies who have sometimes complicated efforts to criminalize the practice on children: a community of healthcare choice advocates who question common medical practices like childhood vaccinations. Several members of the anti-vaccination community attended the faith-healing panel to voice their concerns that if legislators take away the right to practice faith-healing on children, the right to not vaccinate one's children may be the next item on the chopping block.
Panelists stressed that Gannon tailored his bill to the specific problem of the faith-healing exemption, but that did little to assuage some attendees, who feared that the legislation would chip away at their rights as parents. Linda Martin, a former Followers of Christ member speaking via video link from her home in Oregon, offered a counterpoint to the critics of the bill.
"People who are harmed by medicine, by vaccines—they have laws that protect them," she said. "These children, they have no laws protecting them."